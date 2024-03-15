STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police Trooper Michelle Archer honored at IACP banquet

WATERBURY, Vermont (Friday, March 15, 2024) — Vermont State Police Trooper Michelle Archer joined three other state troopers from across the United States and Canada this week in Texas to receive honors as finalists for the International Association of Chiefs of Police / Motorola Solutions Trooper of the Year Award.

Trooper Archer was chosen as a finalist representing the Northeast in a competitive selection process and vote among members of the IACP’s State and Provincial Police Division. Her nomination recognized her heroism and selflessness in saving the life of a young girl who had fallen through thin ice on a pond in Cambridge in December.

The prestigious award, according to the IACP, “recognizes four state troopers and provincial police officers who have demonstrated bravery, courage, leadership, and professionalism in the previous year.” The overall Trooper of the Year Award, announced at a ceremony Thursday night in San Antonio, went to a member of the Florida Highway Patrol.

“As one of only four finalists from across the country, Trooper Archer is among the best of the best,” Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said. “Her honor is well-deserved. We don’t go into law enforcement to win awards; we do it to serve our communities and to save lives. And nobody has done that with more distinction than Trooper Archer.”

A six-year veteran of the Vermont State Police assigned to the Williston Barracks, Trooper Archer said she did what any other trooper in her position would have done that day. She noted that fellow Trooper Keith Cote arrived on scene just minutes after she did and also played an instrumental role in the positive outcome.

“This is an amazing honor that I never expected,” she said. “I was in the right place at the right time, and I’m so thankful we were able to save a life. The fact that the little girl has fully recovered is the biggest reward I could possibly receive.”

Vermont State Police Director Col. Matthew T. Birmingham accompanied Trooper Archer to San Antonio and praised her selection as a Trooper of the Year finalist.

“This is an extraordinary achievement for an exemplary trooper,” Col. Birmingham said. “Vermonters should all be proud of Trooper Archer for representing the Vermont State Police and her home state so well on the international stage, and especially for her life-saving heroism in Cambridge. Her selfless actions that cold day reflect the best traditions of the Vermont State Police. Congratulations, Trooper Archer!”

Trooper Archer joined the Vermont State Police in January 2018. Following her graduation from the Vermont Police Academy that July, she was assigned as a trooper to the Williston Barracks, which is responsible for patrols throughout Chittenden and Lamoille counties. She has spent the majority of her career at Williston with the exception of a two-month special assignment at the Derby Barracks in northeastern Vermont in 2021. In addition to her patrol duties, Trooper Archer is a member of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and serves as a Field Training Officer.

A video interview with Troopers Archer and Cote about the rescue is available at this link. Footage of the incident from Trooper Archer’s body-worn camera also can be downloaded from VSP’s website. An official agency photograph of Trooper Archer is available online here.

- 30 -