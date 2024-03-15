PHOTO GALLERY: Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe prep for Air Assault School

Submit Release
Army Reserve Soldiers in Europe prep for Air Assault School

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Sean Homburger, the operations officer for the 773rd Civil Support Team, 7th Mission Support Command, participates in the hand release push-up event during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 10, 2024. 7th MSC hosted the ACFT, along with other qualifying events, to determine which Soldiers would receive one of the limited number of seats for U.S. Army Air Assault School. The 7th Mission Support Command is America's Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment support for U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, follow us on Facebook, @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Logan Swift)

