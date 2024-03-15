Secretary of State Wes Allen Certifies Primary Election Results and Candidates for April 16, 2024 Runoff

Today, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen certified the March 5, 2024 Primary Election Results and the candidates for the April 16, 2024 runoff.

“Today, this Office certified the results of a fair, secure, and transparent election,” said Secretary Allen. “The March 5th Primary Election was the first statewide election conducted under this Administration. I am proud to know that it was administered with election integrity and security as the top priority, and I look forward to carrying that same priority into the administration of the April 16th runoff.”

The certified elections results for the 2024 Primary Election and the certified candidates for the primary runoff election are available on the Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/election-information/2024.

Secretary Allen extends his gratitude to Alabama’s local election officials for their vital role in the administration of the March 5, 2024 Primary Election.

“As Secretary of State, and a former probate judge, I know first-hand the hard work it takes to successfully administer a free and fair election,” said Secretary Allen. “I appreciate the hard work that Alabama’s local election officials and poll workers put in to ensuring the March 5 Primary Election was administered securely.”

