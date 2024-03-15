Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Phelinun, melphalan, Date of authorisation: 16/11/2020, Revision: 2, Status: Authorised

Studies on the benefits and risks of the active substance, melphalan, for the treatment of cancers have already been carried out with the reference medicine, Alkeran, and do not need to be repeated for Phelinun.

The company also provided evidence from over 20 published studies to show that melphalan is effective for conditioning treatment in adults and children undergoing haematopoietic (blood) stem cell transplantation.

As for every medicine, the company provided studies on the quality of Phelinun. There was no need for ‘bioequivalence’ studies to investigate whether Phelinun is absorbed similarly to the reference medicine to produce the same level of the active substance in the blood. This is because Phelinun is given by infusion into a vein, so the active substance is delivered straight into the bloodstream.