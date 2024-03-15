On This Page

Date: April 16 - 17, 2024 Day1: Tue, Apr 16 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Day2: Wed, Apr 17 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Website: https://pqri.org/gbhi-2024

Workshop Description:

The Global Bioequivalence Harmonisation Initiative (GBHI) is intended to support the process of global harmonization via scientific discussion among international stakeholders. The first GBHI Conference, held in March 2015, and all subsequent conferences have been successful due to the active participation and presentation by speakers and participants from global academia, industry, and regulatory agencies. The GBHI workshop should be an ideal platform for scientists from the pharmaceutical industry and academia to exchange their experiences and views with the regulators and engage in active scientific discussions. The GBHI Workshop location alternates between Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and the US. The 6th GBHI Workshop will be held in the US in 2024. Global regulatory, academia and industrial speakers will be invited to the discussions.

For more information, please visit the Product Quality Research Institute webpage.