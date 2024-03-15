Mayor Wu announces $2.37 million in Neighborhood and Downtown Activation Grants to 19 awardees

These one-time and multi-year investments will support free, accessible and community-focused arts, cultural and creative activations in public spaces across Boston’s neighborhoods.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture today announced 19 arts and cultural grantees are receiving funding totaling $2.37 million in the first round of Neighborhood and Downtown Activation Grants. Funding in round one ranges from $5,000 one-time grants up to $450,000 disbursed over three years for major investments in city-wide arts experiences. This program supports community-focused arts, cultural, and creative activations in public spaces that foster joy and strengthen community wellbeing in Downtown Boston and in the heart of the City’s neighborhoods.

“Our communities in Boston are filled with so much culture and vibrancy that deserves to be reflected in the public spaces that make our neighborhoods home,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful for our partners and grantees for helping with our goal of strengthening communities and increasing cultural access.”

This grant is helping to build up both on-going landmark cultural productions and support the creation of new inclusive signature events in Boston ranging from a new Hip Hop Festival and a Public Art Triennial to Shakespeare on the Common and the Boston Comics in Color Festival.

The Neighborhood and Downtown Activation Grant prioritizes funding activations that build opportunities for the public to contribute to the vision, creation, and enjoyment of the activation. It also prioritizes activations that integrate outcomes for young people (ages 14 to 24) into the activation, facilitating opportunities for young people to inform and lead work, including opportunities to learn specific skills or gain career exposure.

“We are excited to bring more community-led innovation and cross-neighborhood collaboration to Boston through the Neighborhood and Downtown Activation Grant,” said Kara Elliott-Ortega, Chief of Arts and Culture for the City of Boston. “This program invests in the community while creating opportunities for growth and sustainability in the cultural sector, supporting enduring opportunities for Boston’s communities to have access to the arts.”

"I am proud to see the Neighborhood and Downtown Activation Grant program supporting free, accessible, and community-focused arts initiatives. These investments not only enrich our public spaces but also exemplify our commitment to fostering inclusivity and celebrating the diverse cultural tapestry of our neighborhoods," said Chief of Equity and Inclusion Mariangely Solis Cervera.

The goal of this grant program is to support new creative programming that activates public space and helps welcome residents to these shared spaces across the City.

Read more about the 19 grantees in round one and their activations:

“WSP is thrilled to have the support of the Mayor's Office of Arts & Culture,” said Andrés Ballesteros, Community Director of White Snake Projects. “Thanks to this support, we are working to elevate the voices of youth across the city by sharing the stage and co-creating a brand new work of musical storytelling from scratch. Thanks to the NDAG, we have already been able to host our first event at Hibernian Hall and to begin work with 826 Boston on telling a new story we will bring to the stage.”

"We are grateful for this new opportunity to present Latin American classical music repertoires to the musical city of Boston. We are proud to be part of a community that builds a better city through arts and culture," said Elsa Mosquera-Steremberg, co-leader of Ágora Cultural Architects.

There is a total of $5 million available in this fund that will be distributed over multiple rounds of rolling applications. The Neighborhood and Downtown Activation Grant is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Boston Planning and Development Public Impact Contribution funds.

To learn more about the Neighborhood and Downtown Activation Grant and the grantees, visit boston.gov/neighborhood-and-downtown-activation-grant.