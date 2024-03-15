Burlingame, CA Church Goes Green with Rooftop Solar - Likely Local First

NLCC Solar Installation During Construction

Unique partnership allows church to align its beliefs with its practice by generating much of its energy from the sun!

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Life Community Church of Burlingame, CA today announced the completion a new solar rooftop system. The 30-panel system will provide for the church’s energy needs fully, for the part of the year that has sunlight, and partially between late December and mid-February. The project was completed with the financial support of The Elfenworks Foundation.“We’re super excited about the opportunity to be more green.” said Stewart Perry, Senior Pastor of the church, adding, “Part of our belief is that God created this wonderful world we live in and as a result we should care for it. We believe God wants us to care for each other too. This project lets us do both.” Ken Tam, CEO of The Elfenworks Foundation, added, “We are drawn to partnerships that spark lasting and measurable change, especially demonstration projects that are easily replicable. It’s the first church in our neighborhood, and as far as we know the first church on the San Francisco Peninsula to go green in this way. They’re pointing the way forward for others, and it’s inspiring.”In addition to providing for the church’s appliances and keeping the lights on, it has enabled the church to take one of the buildings off gas heating entirely, shifting to electric heating that is powered by the sun and much more efficient. The church anticipates being able to take the other building off gas heating in future, as well.ABOUT NEW LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF BURLINGAME, CAThe New Life Community Church (NLCC) exists to love God and the people. It is a place to belong, believe and become that is committed to accepting you as you are and inviting you into a faith journey together. We believe a relationship with God is available to everyone regardless of background, ethnicity, income, or any other attribute. We are a church of many nations, languages, backgrounds, economic and education levels. What draws us together is a love for and interest in following Jesus. If this appeals to you, or if you’re curious about Jesus, please join us. We’re at 1430 Palm Drive, in Burlingame. Our services are Sundays at 10:30, with Spanish translation available upon request, in person and livecast. https://nlcommunitychurch.org ABOUT THE ELFENWORKS FOUNDATIONThe Elfenworks Foundation is a 501.c.3 operating foundation that was established in 2007 with the goal of fostering a world that is In Harmony with Hope sm. We use and teach a proven methodology known as the Seven Pillars, and work in three areas: preservation, transformation & innovation. Green initiatives in 2024 include support for various environmental education projects, local habitat restoration on San Bruno Mountain, and a partnership with Campus Moviefest for an Elfenworks Hope for Climate and Social Justice award. https://elffound.org

