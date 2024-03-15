Global Pet toys market is expected to reach $18.4 billion by 2032, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0%

Pet Toys Market

The growing pet population globally is progressively contributing to the increasing economic value for pet toy

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pet Toys Market By Type (Interactive & Self-play Toys, Stuffed Toys, Chew Toys, Chase & Fetch Toys, and Others), Pet (Dog, Cat, Bird, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global pet toys market was valued at $8.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growing trend of pet humanization is contributing to the growth of the pet toy market. In addition, increase in desire to spend on individual pets has boosted the demand for pet food, veterinary care, insurance, and other supplies, including pet toys. For instance, according to a survey conducted by the American Pet Product Association (APPA), pet owners spend over $56 for dogs and $41 for cats annually on pet toys. This increased spending is further attributed to awareness among pet owners about the pivotal role of pet toys.

The stuffed toys segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the stuffed toys segment acquired the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global pet toys market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that stuffed toys meet various requirements of pets, especially of cats and dogs, as these pets engage more actively in chewing and enjoy carrying their toys around. However, the interactive & self-play toys segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032, as interactive & self-play toys let pets interact with and perform various functions that are not limited to entertainment, such as increasing their puzzle solving skills that assist in developing their mental and physical attributes.

The dog segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of pet, the dog segment was the major share contributor in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pet toys market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that dogs are popular in several countries such as Brazil, China, the Philippines, and the U.S. According to a survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 65.1 million households own dogs in the U.S. However, the others segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2032.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on distribution channel, the offline segment was the major shareholder in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global pet toys market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that offline distribution channels, including stores such as Walmart, offer unique shopping experience, where consumers engage in in-person shopping, selecting, and can allow their pets to select a certain pet toy they like. In addition, these stores offer personalized customer services, which contributes toward the growth of the segment. However, the online segment is estimated to reach the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032, as online distribution channels are growing due to the advantages they offer such as mass & remote consumers reach, affordable advertising, and convenience shopping experience.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the pet toys market revenue. U.S. is leading in terms total pet expenditure globally. According to a survey of APPA in 2021, annual pet toy expenditure stood at $136.8 billion in the U.S. In addition, annual pet toy expenditure stood at $56 for dogs and $41 for cats. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032 due to the developing nations such as China and India, which represent potential growth opportunities for the pet toys market owing to consistently increasing household income.

Leading Market Players

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Petz Group

Fressnapf Tierfutter GmbH

Tractor Supply Company

Outward Hound

Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Pets at Home Group Plc.

KONG Company

Chewy, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pet toys market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

