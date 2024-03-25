pharmaceutical logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “pharmaceutical logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the Pharmaceutical Logistics market size is predicted to reach $191.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

The growth in the Pharmaceutical Logistics market is due to the rise in demand for pharmaceutical products. North America region is expected to hold the largest Pharmaceutical Logistics market share. Major players in the Pharmaceutical Logistics market include McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp, Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

pharmaceutical logistics Market Segments

• By Type: Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics

• By Component: Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components

• By Procedure: Picking, Storage, Retrieval Systems, Handling Systems

• By Transportation: Sea Freight, Air Freight, Overland

• By Application: Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma, Specialty Pharma

• By Geography: The global Pharmaceutical Logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pharmaceutical logistics refers to the integration of information flow, material handling, production, packaging, inventory, and chain management of prescription medicines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. pharmaceutical logistics Market Characteristics

3. pharmaceutical logistics Market Trends And Strategies

4. pharmaceutical logistics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. pharmaceutical logistics Market Size And Growth

……

27. pharmaceutical logistics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. pharmaceutical logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

