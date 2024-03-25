Passive Fire Protection Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the passive fire protection market size is predicted to reach $6.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the passive fire protection market is due to the growing construction sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest passive fire protection market share. Major players in the passive fire protection market include Tata Projects Limited, BASF SE, 3M Company, Larsen & Toubro Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, Webuild S.p.A.

Passive Fire Protection Market Segments

• By Product: Cementitious Materials, Intumescent Coating, Fireproofing Cladding, Other Products

• By Application: Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Material

• By End-User: Oil And Gas, Construction, Industrial, Warehousing, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global passive fire protection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The passive fire protection includes fire protection products that are integrated into the building structure for stability, as well as into the walls and floors to divide the building into manageable risk compartments. Passive fire prevention is a part of any fire safety system that prevents a fire from spreading by protecting firefighters and allowing inhabitants to flee.

