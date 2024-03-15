MK Nature Center hosts hundreds of students during spring 'education season'

The “Streamwalk” is the center’s most popular program for classes where students learn about habitat and its importance to all living things. How wild animals adapt to live in their habitats are also highlighted. Young visitors become scientists by practicing their observation skills to explore how animals and habitats interact and ignite the students’ sense of wonder.

The reaction from students is often audible, with plenty of squeals, gasps and giggles. When wading a slough off the Boise River, some are already in their comfort zones, but it’s a new experience for many to catch a crawdad, hear a wood duck, or even see a bald eagle flying along the river.

“Of course, everyone doesn’t see all those things, but they’re the kinds of memorable encounters these students experience on a daily basis during our spring educational season,” Wildlife Educator, Sara Focht said. “We’re confident that students will remember those moments for a long time, and hopefully, they will have a greater appreciation for the natural world and Idaho’s wildlife.”

You don’t have to be a student to experience the Nature Center. It is open daily from daylight until dusk for self-guided tours, and the Visitor’s Center, which includes various wildlife exhibits, displays, educational material, and a gift shop, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. except holidays. For more information, call (208) 334-2225 or go to idfg.idaho.gov/visit/mknc.