Structure Work Has Begun on U.S. Highway 14 East of Philip

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 15, 2024

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

PHILIP, S.D. – Tree clearing and other miscellaneous work has begun on U.S. Highway 14 in preparation for three structure replacement projects east of Philip. On Monday, March 18, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin constructing temporary traffic diversions at two of the tree structure replacement sites. In addition to the structure replacements, spot grading and resurfacing work will also be taking place for six miles east of Philip.

This work, along with other preliminary work, will be performed utilizing shoulder closures, flaggers, and a pilot car. The anticipated completion date of the temporary traffic diversions is Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Traffic will then be rerouted around the work area using the temporary diversions so crews can conduct structure and grading work. Traffic diversions will remain in place for the majority of the 2024 construction season. The first phase of work is expected to be completed on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, with work resuming in spring 2025.

The prime contractor on the $16.7 million project is Perrett Construction from Valentine, NE. The project’s overall completion date is Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

