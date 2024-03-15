Request for Partners - DOEE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and Vehicle Technologies Office - Grant Application

Request for Partners - DOEE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) Grant Application

DOEE seeks one or more partners to assist in determining how best to meet the need for affordable, resilient, sustainable, grid-friendly, public electric vehicle charging in underserved District of Columbia wards. DOEE intends to include each successful application in its application to US DOE up to the funding opportunity limit. The amount available for the project is $750,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-PCD-845” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 15, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.