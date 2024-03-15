Governor DeSantis Takes Further Action to Address Illegal Immigration and Criminal Activity in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed three bills to combat illegal immigration in Florida. These bills also continue Florida’s efforts to maintain law and order and take proactive measures against illegal aliens who engage in criminal activity. To learn more, click here.

“The federal government has failed in its responsibility to secure our southern border, leaving states to fend for themselves,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “In Florida, we do not tolerate illegal immigration, let alone lawlessness committed by illegal aliens who shouldn’t be here in the first place. The bills I signed today further enhance Florida’s capabilities to uphold the law.”

“Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has provided a blueprint for other states to protect their citizens against illegal immigration,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Our administration will not stand on the sidelines and watch as the Biden Border Crisis continues to spiral out of control. I’m proud to serve alongside Governor DeSantis as we take action to protect Floridians in every corner of our state.”

“Ever since President Biden was sworn in, his administration has taken systematic steps to dismantle our country’s public safety immigration laws,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “I am grateful that here in Florida, we have leaders who will step up to keep Floridians safe. Thanks to Governor DeSantis and our lawmakers, those here illegally committing crimes will face harsh penalties and we will continue to build a stronger, safer Florida.”

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills into law:

SB 1036, which enhances penalties for a crime committed by an individual who returns to the country illegally after an initial deportation. A third-degree felony (up to 5 years in prison) after deportation will be charged as a second-degree felony (up to 15 years in prison). A second-degree felony (up to 15 years in prison) after deportation will be charged as a first-degree felony (up to 30 years in prison). A first-degree felony (up to 30 years in prison) after deportation will be charged as a life felony. SB 1036 also enhances penalties for crimes committed in furtherance of drug cartels.

HB 1451, which prevents counties and municipalities from accepting ID cards issued to illegal aliens by other jurisdictions. Florida already prohibits local jurisdictions from issuing IDs or driver licenses to illegal immigrants.

HB 1589, which increases penalties on individuals who operate a vehicle without a license. Increases the maximum sentence from 60 days in jail to one year in jail for two or more offenses, and a minimum mandatory sentence of ten days in jail for three or more offenses.



Additionally, Governor DeSantis applauded the Legislature for passing Senate Memorial 1020, which urges the United States Secretary of State to designate the drug cartels which operate at our southern border as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Governor DeSantis also spoke to the proactive actions Florida is taking to defend against a potential influx of illegal aliens from Haiti. For more information about those actions, click here.

To read the latest presentment from the Florida grand jury empaneled by Governor DeSantis on curbing illegal immigration, click here.

