Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on April 25, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2024.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.

Contact: John Van Orden, CFO
  (973) 467-2200
  VillageInvestorRelations@wakefern.com


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry


