Circana Announces Its 11th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards Ahead of The Inspired Home Show

Circana™ announced its 11th annual industry performance awards just ahead of The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago March 17-19. Awards were presented by Circana’s Home Durables practice to the small appliance and housewares (non-electrics) brands in the United States with the largest dollar share increase among key categories in 2023, compared to 2022, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service. Awards were also presented to leaders in the primary industry segments tracked across North America, recognizing brands with the most significant dollar/peso share increase in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO — March 14, 2024 — Circana™ announced its 11th annual industry performance awards just ahead of The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago March 17-19. Awards were presented by Circana’s Home Durables practice to the small appliance and housewares (non-electrics) brands in the United States with the largest dollar share increase among key categories in 2023, compared to 2022, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service. Awards were also presented to leaders in the primary industry segments tracked across North America, recognizing brands with the most significant dollar/peso share increase in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“As consumers continue to seek comfort and functionality in their homes, the home appliance and housewares industry remains pivotal in meeting evolving consumer needs and preferences,” said Lora Morsovillo, president, Home Durables, Circana. “Amidst ongoing changes in consumer behavior, it’s inspiring to see the dedication to innovation and consumer-centric approaches from companies across the industry. We congratulate this year’s winners for their outstanding achievements and contributions to shaping the future of the home industry.”

Award Category Winner Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Cook & Heat Newell Brands Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Electric Food Prep BlendJet Inc. Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Coffee & Beverage SharkNinja Operating LLC Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Home Comfort TCL North America Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Floor Care Dyson Limited Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Hair Styling SharkNinja Operating LLC Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Grooming Procter & Gamble Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Self-Care Theragun Inc. (Therabody) Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Bakeware & Cookware The Cookware Company Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Non-Electric Food Prep Bradshaw Home Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Food Storage & Preservation Bear Down Brands Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Portable Beverageware PMI Worldwide Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Tabletop Lifetime Brands Largest Dollar Share Increase –

United States Kitchen Organization iDesign Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Cook & Heat SharkNinja Operating LLC Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Electric Food Prep SharkNinja Operating LLC Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Coffee & Beverage Versuni Canada Inc. Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Home Comfort Midea Group Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Floor Care Ecovacs Robotics Inc. (Tineco) Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Hair Styling SharkNinja Operating LLC Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Grooming Procter & Gamble Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Self-Care ThreeSixty Group Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Bakeware & Cookware Atlantic Promotions Inc. Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Food Storage & Preservation Snapware (Corelle Brands) Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Portable Beverageware PMI Worldwide Largest Dollar Share Increase –

Canada Tabletop Gourmet Settings Inc. Largest Peso Share Increase –

Mexico Cook & Heat LG Electronics Largest Peso Share Increase –

Mexico Electric Food Prep SharkNinja Operating LLC Largest Peso Share Increase –

Mexico Coffee & Beverage Breville Group Limited* Largest Peso Share Increase –

Mexico Coffee & Beverage Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.* Largest Peso Share Increase –

Mexico Home Comfort Mabe Largest Peso Share Increase –

Mexico Floor Care Dyson Limited Largest Peso Share Increase –

Mexico Total Cookware Groupe SEB Development

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2023, vs. YA

*Companies tied for largest peso share increase

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

Media Contact

Janine Marshall

janine.marshall@circana.com

Attachment

Janine Marshall Circana 5166252356 janine.marshall@circana.com