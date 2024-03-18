22 Salute Triumphs as "Best Beverage" in Stellar Business Nationwide Competition, Surpassing Renowned Brands

Eric Ranks, CEO 22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a rigorous evaluation, Stellar Business is proud to announce 22 Salute, under the leadership of the inspiring Eric Ranks, as this year's Stellar Business Award recipient for Best Beverage Nationwide. The company's exemplary blend of business acumen and social responsibility, coupled with Eric's personal journey of overcoming health challenges, has set a new standard in the industry.

22 Salute has been recognized for its unique approach to fundraising and community support, particularly through the sale of products like South Texas Mesquite Smoked Coffee and Veteran-made Spirits. These efforts are bolstered by Eric's non-profit organization, The Veterans Connection, which is dedicated to supporting mental health initiatives for veterans and first responders.

In their pursuit of recognizing businesses that exemplify exceptional growth, community service, and overall excellence, Stellar Business identified 22 Salute as surpassing these benchmarks, notably outperforming the following esteemed competitors in this highly competitive award category:

About 22 Salute:

22 Salute is a Spirits and Coffee brand, created as a social enterprise dedicated to veteran and first responder mental health and suicide prevention. Their approach combines business success with a profound social impact.

The selection committee of Stellar Business, after reviewing several remarkable companies, unanimously agreed on 22 Salute as the official winner, acknowledging their superior service and consistent excellence.

22 Salute Reviews:

Stellar Business reviews were based on multiple factors, including customer feedback, delivery of results, and leadership interactions. 22 Salute, maintaining consistently excellent reviews, emerged as a top contender for the award.

Eric Ranks – A Visionary Leader:

Eric Ranks, CEO of 22 Salute, is recognized for his resilience and leadership. His efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to mental health care through his writings and The Veterans Connection exemplify his dedication to making a tangible difference.

Recognition and Announcement:

To officially declare 22 Salute as the winner, Stellar Business made announcements on their website and social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook. The company also received a physical certificate and a Stellar Business trophy, reinforcing their exclusive recognition in the Beverage category nationwide.

For more information on how 22 Salute can assist with Beverage needs nationwide, visit their website: https://www.22salute.com.

For further information, interviews, or media assets, please contact Eric Ranks at the provided contact details.

