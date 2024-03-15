EU provides cars and advanced equipment to Moldovan Customs Service 

On 14 March, the European Union handed over to the Customs Service of the Republic of Moldova a wide range of IT equipment and services to improve management of the cross-border movement of goods and persons in and out of the country while ensuring the dignity and well-being of migrants.

The donated equipment and services include the modernisation of the central information system of the Customs Service. In addition, video surveillance cameras and related software were installed, to ensure the Closed-Circuit Television and the Automatic Number Plate Recognition functionality in the new Frontiera Informational System.

Moreover, with the financial support of the European Union, the Customs Service of Moldova was equipped with ten cars to ensure an operational and mobile response in urgent situations. Also, surveillance cameras, server and IT equipment, and modular outdoor LED displays were provided to the newly renovated Sculeni border crossing point.

This support was offered within two projects funded by the European Union – ‘EU-IOM Supporting Protection, Transit, Voluntary and Informed Return and Reintegration of Eastern Partnership Citizens and Third Country Nationals affected by the conflict in Ukraine’ and ‘EU 4 Border Security’, both implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Moldova.

Find out more

Press release