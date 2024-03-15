Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,758 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites the public to learn about spring turkey hunting in Fulton March 30

Body

FULTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an introduction to spring turkey hunting in Fulton at Legends Rec Plex on March 30 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

This workshop will cover the basics of spring turkey hunting in Missouri including turkey biology, scouting, calling, proper set-up, safety, and more. This event is designed for participants ages 6 and older, and registration is required. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xc.

Spring turkey hunting is open from April 15 to May 5. Youth season is April 6 – 7. This year, shooting hours have been extended to all day on private land. Public land will retain the 1 p.m. closing time throughout the entire season. Learn more about spring turkey hunting at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xp.

Questions about this event can be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov. Legends Rec Plex is located at 808 State Street in Fulton.

You just read:

MDC invites the public to learn about spring turkey hunting in Fulton March 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more