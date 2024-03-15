MDC invites the public to learn about spring turkey hunting in Fulton March 30

Body

FULTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an introduction to spring turkey hunting in Fulton at Legends Rec Plex on March 30 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

This workshop will cover the basics of spring turkey hunting in Missouri including turkey biology, scouting, calling, proper set-up, safety, and more. This event is designed for participants ages 6 and older, and registration is required. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xc.

Spring turkey hunting is open from April 15 to May 5. Youth season is April 6 – 7. This year, shooting hours have been extended to all day on private land. Public land will retain the 1 p.m. closing time throughout the entire season. Learn more about spring turkey hunting at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xp.

Questions about this event can be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov. Legends Rec Plex is located at 808 State Street in Fulton.