President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, travels to Bulgaria

President of the Eurogroup and Irish Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, is in Bulgaria today (Friday, 15 March).

He will have a number of high-level political engagements, including a meeting with the President Rumen Radev, meetings with the Acting Prime Minister, Nikolai Denkov, the Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, and the Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev. The main topics of discussion will include the progress of Bulgaria towards euro area accession and the general economic outlook.

The Eurogroup President will participate in a conference on ‘Bulgaria’s European Path – Accession to the Euro Area, Benefits and Challenges for Businesses’ and will have a number of media engagements.

I am particularly pleased to be able to visit Bulgaria, a country which has been clear in its euro area aspirations. It will be an opportunity to recognise the important work that has been done in the recent period and discuss progress as we look towards Bulgaria joining the euro area soon. Paschal Donohoe, President of the Eurogroup