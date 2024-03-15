15 March 2024

At the initiative of Turkmenistan, an event was held in Geneva within the framework of the UNECE Forum

On March 14, 2024, within the framework of the Regional Forum on Sustainable Development of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva organized a side event “Involving youth in the processes of achieving the SDGs: global and national political challenges”, during which The book of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Youth is the support of the Motherland” was presented.

The event was attended by the delegation of Turkmenistan under the leadership of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova, the UN Regional Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko, as well as heads and representatives of Permanent Missions accredited to the UN Office in Geneva, including Azerbaijan, Hungary, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan.

In her speech, the head of the Turkmen delegation noted the significant events and policies implemented in our country in recent years regarding youth, in particular their involvement in the processes of implementing the tasks presented on the global agenda.

At the same time, the role of the state in supporting the endeavors of the younger generation and maintaining its active social position in such important issues as education, healthcare, social protection and employment, as well as the fight against climate change and environmental protection was especially outlined.

It is noteworthy that the role of youth in shaping a better future for the state and the world as a whole is described in detail in the book of the President of Turkmenistan “Youth is the support of the Motherland.”

As part of the panel discussions, the event participants shared the experiences of their countries and exchanged views on possible areas of interaction to synchronize policies in this area both in the region and beyond.

Representatives of student youth of Turkmenistan who participated in the event also made a presentation about their activities within the framework of groups created at the UN.