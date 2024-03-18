QuikQ Fuels Convenience and Security at Cash Magic Truck Plaza & Casino Locations
QuikQ fuel card now accepted at nearly 30 Cash Magic locations across Louisiana.
We are delighted to work with Cash Magic Truck Plaza & Casino, a company that has established a strong footprint in Louisiana and is renowned for its dedication to drivers' well-being.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuikQ, a trusted provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions, proudly announces that Cash Magic Truck Plaza & Casino, a leading provider of services across Louisiana, is now accepting the QuikQ fuel card at all of their locations. This partnership brings enhanced convenience and security to drivers navigating the bustling routes of Louisiana.
— Tony McAlister, CEO of QuikQ
With real-time reporting, complete purchase control and a nationwide fueling network, QuikQ’s fuel cards provide drivers with the convenience they crave while enhancing fuel management and reporting for carriers.
Louisiana is home to three of the top 10 U.S. ports in terms of cargo volume, and experiences significant commercial truck activity due to its extensive network of interstates and highways. The addition of the QuikQ fuel card at Cash Magic locations not only streamlines payment transactions, but also introduces an extra layer of security for drivers navigating this critical transportation hub.
Cash Magic operates a network of nearly 30 locations spread across 10 parishes, offering 24/7 access to casinos, convenience stores, fueling stations and dine-in restaurants. With more than 700 employees contributing to the state's economy, Cash Magic is a prominent player in the Louisiana transportation landscape.
Lee Knowles, director of fuel and retail sales for Cash Magic, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.
"This partnership with QuikQ aligns with our commitment to offering top-notch services to the drivers who rely on our locations across Louisiana,” said Knowles. “The QuikQ fuel card brings added security and convenience and enhances the overall experience for our hardworking customers."
Tony McAlister, CEO of QuikQ, shared his excitement about the partnership.
"We are delighted to work with Cash Magic Truck Plaza & Casino, a company that has established a strong footprint in Louisiana and is renowned for its dedication to drivers' well-being,” said McAlister. “Our collaboration reflects our commitment to providing innovative and efficient payment solutions to the transportation industry, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Cash Magic that benefits drivers and carriers alike.”
###
About QuikQ
QuikQ launched 15 years ago to disrupt the transportation industry with a more efficient, affordable and customer-centric way to do business. As a full-service fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions provider, QuikQ takes a more streamlined approach to payment transactions that reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and their payment solutions provider. For more information on QuikQ’s suite of secure, frictionless solutions, visit quikq.com.
About Cash Magic Truck Plaza & Casino
Cash Magic Truck Plaza & Casino operates nearly 30 locations across ten parishes in Louisiana, offering 24/7 access to casinos, convenience stores, fueling stations and dine-in restaurants. With a commitment to being good corporate neighbors, Cash Magic employs more than 700 Louisiana residents and takes pride in contributing to the state's economic growth. For more information about Cash Magic, visit cashmagiccasino.com.
Andy Goldstein
Brand825
+16158735777 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram