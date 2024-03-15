FWC officers stop vessel with multiple illegal Haitian immigrants, guns, drugs and night vision equipment near Sebastian Inlet

On Feb. 29, at approximately 7:30 p.m., two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers conducting nighttime water-based patrol near Sebastian Inlet stopped a 42-foot vessel returning from offshore. Immediately upon stopping the vessel, the officers knew they had intercepted a human smuggling operation. The operator of the vessel was armed and onboard; lying prone on the deck of the boat, they discovered 25 individuals, including five unaccompanied children, illegally entering the country.

In addition to the individuals onboard, officers discovered firearms, night vision gear and drugs. The vessel operator and a passenger, both U.S. citizens, were turned over to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the case was referred to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the BCSO for further investigation.