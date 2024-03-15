MDC and partners host a Callery pear buyback event April 23 in Kirksville and Hannibal

Body

KIRKSVILLE, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, and Forrest Keeling Nursery to host a Callery pear buyback program in Kirksville and Hannibal on April 23, from 3-6 p.m. at the MDC Northeast Regional Office and at Central Park in Hannibal.

The buyback program involves landowners removing one or more Callery pear trees in exchange for receiving one free, native tree. To be eligible for one free native tree, participants must register and submit a photo of their cut down Callery pear. One free native tree will be provided to each registered participant at the pick-up event on April 23. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48C.

Mature Callery pear trees can reach heights of 30-40 feet, and their limbs generally grow vertically, forming a pyramid or egg shape. During their blooming period, often in early April, the trees will have very dense clusters of white flowers that cover the tree before leaves form. Learn more about Callery pear trees at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4MJ.

Registration for the buyback program runs from March 15 through April 15. MDC’s Northeast Regional Office is located at 3500 South Baltimore Street in Kirksville and Hannibal’s Central Park is located at the corner of Broadway and 4th Street in Hannibal.