MDC hosting native plant sale March 30 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Native plants do well in home gardens because they’re adapted to local soils and weather patterns. They are also beneficial to songbirds and pollinator species such as butterflies and bees. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a native plant sale from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Native plant vendors from Missouri Wildflowers Nursery and City Roots Nursery and Landscape will be onsite and offering plants while supplies last. Besides purchasing native plants, it’s a chance for visitors to get tips about gardening with natives from the vendors.

Wildflowers have various blooming periods and can provide color in spring, summer, and fall. They also provide interesting structure in winter. Birds benefit because natives host insects important to feeding baby birds in the nesting season. Pollinators such as butterflies and bees benefit because they evolved as specialists using native plants as a food source or as hosts for eggs and larvae.

This native plant sale is open to all ages and registration is not required. For more information on the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.