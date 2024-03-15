American Rebel Announces $19.9+ Million Public 8.53% Preferred Offering - Updated

Nashville, TN, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the launch of a Regulation A+, equity financing of up to $19,999,995 of 8.53% Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Public Offering”). This Public Offering is a watershed event for the Company and allows anyone 18 years or older to log onto the American Rebel Public Offering website at https://invest.americanrebel.com/ and with a click of a button subscribe to the offering. A copy of the Company’s offering circular for the Public Offering has been posted at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1648087/000149315224009903/form253g2.htm. Investors may also review other securities filings on the Security and Exchange Commission’s website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1648087&owner=exclude.



This offering makes 2.6+ million shares of the Company’s Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, which we refer to as the Series C Preferred Stock, available for purchase at $7.50 per share. The Series C Preferred Stock pays a $0.16 per share per quarter dividend at an annual yield of approximately 8.53% and is convertible into five shares of the Company’s common stock for each share of the Series C Preferred Stock. In addition, investors will receive perks based on the size of investment, such as hats, koozies, t-shirts, tank tops, guitars and VIP experiences to proudly display their participation as a shareholder of American Rebel.

Digital Offering, LLC, is acting as the sole lead managing selling agent for the Offering.

In addition to the launch of the Reg A capital offering, American Rebel is launching America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer with a proven beverage development company and co-packer. For more information on American Rebel Light Beer, go to americanrebelbeer.com.

Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel, commented, “American Rebel is America’s Patriotic brand. Our greatest asset has long been our relationship with our customers who purchase our products to proclaim their love for this country and freedom and making an investment in American Rebel available to the general public through Regulation A+ expands our relationship with our patriotic family. Bringing our customers closer while aligning our interests and providing them another avenue for those customers to express themselves through stock ownership will serve to strengthen American Rebel as we position for the future. American Rebel Beer is the only beer we’re drinking round here!”

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and is entering the beverage business. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com. For more information on American Rebel Beer, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

The Offering will be made by means of the Offering Circular. The securities offered by American Rebel are highly speculative. Investing in shares of American Rebel involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. American Rebel intends to list the Series C Preferred Stock offered under Offering Circular on Nasdaq Capital Market and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards. The listing of the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market is not a condition of the Company’s proceeding with the Public Offering, and no assurance can be given that our application to list on Nasdaq Capital Market will be approved or that an active trading market for our Series C Preferred will develop. For additional information on American Rebel, the Offering and any other related topics, please review the Offering Statement that can be found at: sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1648087/000149315224009322/partiiandiii.htm Additional information concerning risk factors related to the Offering, including those related to the business, government regulations, intellectual property and the offering in general, can be found in the section titled “Risk Factors” of the Offering Statement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include actual use of proceeds from the private placement, effects of the private placement on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the private placement, our ability to comply with the covenants, representations and warranties contained in the purchase agreement with the investor in the private placement, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

