Colorado tech leader named to National Small Business Association council

Jade Baranski, Cofounder and CEO of Mobilize VISION

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobilize VISION Cofounder and CEO Jade Baranski was named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council this week.

Baranski joins the nation’s oldest nonpartisan small business advocacy organization alongside other business leaders from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to national-level policymakers.

“Leading a small business is some of the most challenging and rewarding work anywhere,” Baranski said. “I’ve been fortunate in my career to get to work with senior government leaders and policymakers, and I’m confident NSBA is leading the right conversations at the national level to affect real change for other small businesses.”

In their role with the NSBA, Baranski will also join the Small Business Technology Council, a subsidiary of the NSBA dedicated to promoting the creation and growth of research-intensive, technology-based U.S. small business. The SBTC has been the leader in promoting critical legislation and programs, including the Small Business Innovation Research program, which provides companies with over $2 billion in research and development funds annually for emerging technologies.

“Our company is a SBIR success story,” Baranski said. “Today, the technology we built from that investment is powering innovation for the federal government. I am dedicated to helping small businesses and government leaders get the most out of this program because I truly understand its value for driving American ingenuity.”

The NSBA Leadership Council addresses many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, healthcare costs and access to capital.

“I am proud to have Jade as part of our Leadership Council,” said NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “They came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz.

Mobilize VISION is a Colorado-based data-focused product company that was founded in 2014 and builds powerful software for federal enterprise clients. In 2021, the company deployed its flagship product, the VISION Joint Innovation System, for the Department of Defense, creating a first-of-its-kind, data-informed collaboration platform for the federal government.