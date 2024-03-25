Online/Virtual Fitness Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Online/Virtual Fitness Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the online/virtual fitness market size is predicted to reach $81.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6%.
The growth in the online/virtual fitness market is due to during the forecast period, the rising penetration of smart devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest online/virtual fitness market share. Major players in the online/virtual fitness market include Peloton, Les Mills International Ltd., Fitness First, ClassPass Inc., Core Health & Fitness, Econofitness, Sworkit Company.
Online/Virtual Fitness Market Segments
• By Device Type: Smart TV, Smartphones, Laptops Desktops and Tablets, Other Device Types
• By Revenue Model: Subscription, Advertisement, Hybrid
• By End User: Professional Gyms, Sports Institutes, Defense Institutes, Educational Institutions, Corporate Institutions, Individuals
• By Geography: The global online/virtual fitness market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Online or virtual fitness is the fusion of fitness with technology. Online fitness is when a coach or personal trainer provides people with fitness coaching through the Internet. Online or virtual fitness is provided through training videos offered through an app or online dashboard run by the coach.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Characteristics
3. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Trends And Strategies
4. Online/Virtual Fitness Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Size And Growth
……
27. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Online/Virtual Fitness Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
