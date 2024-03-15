Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3001768

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 03/14/24 at approximately 1054 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Vermont Medical Center; North Countries Healthcare Center; Kinney Drugs, Berlin

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct; Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means; Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Ricky Towle

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: Staff of Central Vermont Medical Center; Staff of North Counties Healthcare; Staff of Kinney Drugs, Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a dispute between Towle and the aforementioned victims. Subsequent investigation revealed that Towle had criminally threated North Countries Healthcare staff via electronic means, acted in a disorderly conduct manner via electronic means to staff members of Kinney Drugs, Berlin, and acted in a disorderly conduct as well as criminally threatened staff at Central Vermont Medical Center. Towle was taken into custody and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191