Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3001768
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 03/14/24 at approximately 1054 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Vermont Medical Center; North Countries Healthcare Center; Kinney Drugs, Berlin
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct; Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means; Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Ricky Towle
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Staff of Central Vermont Medical Center; Staff of North Counties Healthcare; Staff of Kinney Drugs, Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a dispute between Towle and the aforementioned victims. Subsequent investigation revealed that Towle had criminally threated North Countries Healthcare staff via electronic means, acted in a disorderly conduct manner via electronic means to staff members of Kinney Drugs, Berlin, and acted in a disorderly conduct as well as criminally threatened staff at Central Vermont Medical Center. Towle was taken into custody and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191