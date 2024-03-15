March 15, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Urges Biden Administration to Stop Funding Iran's Terror Network

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Urges Biden Administration to Stop Funding Iran's Terror Network

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a 12-state coalition in a letter to the Biden Administration demanding that it stop funding Iran after the Administration renewed a sanctions waiver that would allow Iran to access $10 billion in frozen assets.

The Biden Administration plans to grant Iran access to upward of $10 billion from frozen accounts in Iraq, Oman, and Europe, casting a “financial lifeline” to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. As the states’ top law enforcement officials, the coalition of attorneys general have the duty to enforce state money-laundering and terrorism statutes.

“The Biden Administration’s decision to grant Iran access to $10 billion in frozen assets is a dangerous move that will only serve to embolden the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Iran has a long history of funding terrorist groups and using violence to destabilize the region, and this move only risks facilitating its destructive actions. I refuse to turn a blind eye as the Biden Administration gambles with our homeland security.”

For decades, Iran has functioned as a de-facto global bank for terrorism, fueling ongoing conflicts and instigating new ones. By funding regional terrorist proxy groups, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, Iran weaponizes plausible deniability to shield itself from the liabilities of its destabilizing actions. Iran also funded the Iraqi terror groups that killed three Americans in Jordan two months ago.

At least two transactions have already been conducted with these should-be-frozen funds. Iran has been using its money to attempt to destabilize economies and disrupt essential international shipping routes, and unleash terror on Israel and Europe. This disturbing situation is only made worse by the Biden Administration’s utter and total failure to secure the southern border which now acts as an open gate for potentially dangerous individuals looking to harm Americans.

Attorney General Miyares was joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

###