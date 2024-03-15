MDC offers free outdoor skills event for youth March 30 in Warrensburg

Body

Warrensburg, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Stealth Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will offer a free J.A.K.E.S. outdoor skills event for youth 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the University of Central Missouri trap and skeet range.

MDC staff and volunteers will provide instruction in outdoor activities such as trap shooting, shotgun patterning, game calling, archery, and fishing. Shotguns and ammunition will be provided, but youths are also welcome to bring their own firearms. Lunch and door prizes will be provided. The trap and skeet range is just west of 501 Road and Division Road near Warrensburg.

This event is open to youths ages 7 to 15. It is an excellent chance to introduce youths to outdoor sports. Participants ages 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48K. For more information, call 660-530-5500.

This J.A.K.E.S Outdoors event is an annual partnership between MDC and the Stealth Gobblers Chapter. The acronym stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship.