95th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, March 14 - The Government adopted the proposed Act amending the Act on the Provision of Funds for Investment in Sports Infrastructure in the Republic of Slovenia for the Years 2023 to 2027. The proposed Act extends the period for the provision of financial resources for investment in sports infrastructure by three years, from 2027 to 2030. The total amount of funds earmarked by the Government for investment in sports infrastructure remains unchanged at EUR 150 million for the whole period. An average of EUR 20 million per year will thus be allocated to sports infrastructure.

The Government also approved the Annual Plan for the Financing and Co-financing of Investments in Sports Infrastructure for 2024. EUR 22.4 million is earmarked for this purpose.

The government adopted the starting points for the drafting of an Act on quality in health care. The Act, which will apply to all health care providers, will lay down the conditions for ensuring a quality management and governance system in health care organisations in the Republic of Slovenia. The overall quality of public health care is based on the quality of the health care system, on measuring and ensuring the best possible treatment outcomes, on the quality of operations and on patient satisfaction with health care.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia will also approach the resolution of the strike demands of the Slovenian doctors' and dentists' union FIDES (Fides) through mediation, accepting the offer of the Mediation Centre at the Bar Academy and Institute for Alternative Dispute Resolution of the Bar Association of Slovenia (Mediation Centre). The Government takes note of the progress of the negotiations with Fides and of the fact that, despite several meetings, the negotiating parties have not yet made satisfactory progress on the outstanding issues. During the negotiations, the Bar Association of Slovenia made an offer to the Government and Fides to resolve the dispute through mediation, which would be carried out by the Mediation Centre. In defining the content of the mediation agreement, the Government expects, among other things, that it will specify that doctors will perform their work to the full extent during the mediation. In addition, the financial effects of a successful mediation cannot take effect before 1 January 2025. Notwithstanding the approach to mediation as a form of alternative dispute resolution, the Government continues to negotiate for the health, social protection and compulsory social security pillars.

The Government appointed Matej Arčon, Minister without Portfolio responsible for Relations between the Republic of Slovenia and the Autochthonous Slovenian National Community in Neighbouring Countries, and between the Republic of Slovenia and Slovenians Abroad, as Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia.

On the proposal of Minister Andreja Katič, the Government appointed, with effect from 25 March 2024, mag. Andreja Kokalj as State Secretary at the Ministry of Justice.