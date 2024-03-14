State Secretary Štucin holds political consultations in Malta

SLOVENIA, March 14 - The officials reaffirmed the friendly relations between Slovenia and Malta and called for enhanced political dialogue and cooperation both bilaterally and at the European level, including in the framework of international organisations and the EU Med Group (MED-9). They also welcomed the close cooperation between Slovenia and Malta in the UN Security Council, where both countries are non-permanent members in 2024.

State Secretary Štucin and his hosts exchanged views on current issues within the EU, with particular emphasis on enlargement and internal EU reforms. They agreed that discussions on the reforms should take place in parallel with EU enlargement. State Secretary Štucin underlined the importance of further enlargement steps with individual Western Balkan countries, such as the opening of negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On migration, they agreed that a common European response is required and that cooperation between countries is essential to combat smuggling and trafficking in human beings. While Slovenia is actively engaged in addressing migratory pressures in the Western Balkans, the Maltese counterparts stressed the need to strengthen cooperation with the Libyan authorities, as a significant part of the migration flows in the Central Mediterranean originates from Libya.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, they expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and underlined the need to protect civilians and to respect obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law.

During his visit to Malta, State Secretary Štucin also met with the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Slovenia in Malta, Nicholas A. Baldacchino, and the Executive Director of the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), Nina Gregori, to congratulate her on re-election.