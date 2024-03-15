Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on April 2, 8 and 9, 2024

MARYLAND, March 15 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 15, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

April 2, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 1 at 2 p.m.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-67 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of General Services, BlackRock Center for the Arts, $260,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund: Undesignated Reserves)

Special Appropriation to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Finance, Economic Development Fund, New J.O.B.S. Initiative (Jobs, Opportunities & Business Support), $20,000,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves)

April 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 9, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 5 at 9 a.m.

Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Operating Budgets - Public hearings will be held on the listed dates above on the proposed FY25 operating budgets and FY25-30 Public Services Program and Fiscal Policy for the following: Montgomery County Government, Montgomery College, Maryland-National Capital Park, and Planning Commission, WSSC Water and Montgomery County Public Schools. Reference copies of the recommended FY25 County Government Operating Budget are available on the Office of Management and Budget’s website http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/omb (OMB 240-777-2800). Other agency budgets are available from the individual agencies and their websites. The Council encourages comments on both spending and revenue issues. Sign up to testify beginning March 15, at 9:00 a.m.

Vacancies on Council appointed boards, committees and commissions

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the following Council appointed boards, committees and commissions:

Public Election Fund Committee

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the seven-member committee to recommend funding for the Public Election Fund. Applications for the four-year appointments are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Committee is composed of seven County residents appointed by the County Council for a four-year term beginning on May 1 of the first year of the Council's term of office. No more than three members may be from the same political party.

A cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, telephone number and email address, should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Friedson, or sent via mail to Council President Friedson, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.