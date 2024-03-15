Empowering Women Judges in Kazakhstan through International Exchange

On 14-15 March 2024, women judges from Kazakhstan and around the world convened for a two-day hybrid workshop in Astana entitled “Women judges: professional exchange of experience and international co-operation” in Astana. Aligned with the International Day of Women Judges on 10 March, the event was dedicated to fostering collaboration and sharing expertise to promote gender equality within the judicial system and enhance the rule of law.

The workshop, organized in co-operation with the Supreme Court, commenced with an official opening by Aslambek Mergaliyev, Chairperson of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Welcoming speeches were delivered by Dr. Volker Frobarth, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana; Elvira Azimova, Chairperson of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan; and Yelena Maksyuta, judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

The first day of the workshop featured two engaging sessions, providing an opportunity for insightful discussions among esteemed women judges and legal experts. The first session centered on the importance of international collaboration among women judges and the establishment of their national associations. Robyn Tupman, Secretary/Treasury of the Australian Association of Women Judges, shared methods of international support for national associations, while Jacob Bonnevie, OSCE/ODIHR Rule of Law Adviser, offered insights on gender dynamics within the judiciary. Dr. Sabina Garahan, lecturer at Essex School of Law (UK), presented recommendations from a comparative study of women judges’ associations across the OSCE region, while Dr. Khalida Azhigulova, human rights defender and gender expert in the justice sector (Kazakhstan), emphasized the role of women's associations in the justice system.

The subsequent session explored experiences in establishing and managing national associations of women judges. Chinara Aidarbekova, judge of the Constitutional Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, shared insights from the Kyrgyz Association of Women Judges, focusing on strategies for improving access to justice for vulnerable groups. Margaret Glentworth, a retired District Judge and Nominated Judge of the Court of Protection (UK), discussed effective organizational practices of the Association of Women Judges in the United Kingdom. Adisa Zahiragic, judge of the Cantonal Court in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), highlighted the influence of the Association of Women Judges on judicial proceedings in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Finally, Nazgul Rakhmetullina, judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, led a discussion on media engagement strategies among judges in Kazakhstan.

The second day featured interactive discussions facilitated by experienced judges and legal experts. Discussions explored the advantages and challenges faced by women judges’ associations and delved into the contribution of these associations to equal access to justice for vulnerable groups. Amongst discussions, participants showcased presentations of statutes of national associations of women judges, outlining their missions and objectives.

The workshop was organized under the extrabudgetary project of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana “Improving the effectiveness of the justice system in Kazakhstan” and aimed to promote gender equality, empower women in the judicial system, and enhance the effectiveness of the judicial system through the exchange of knowledge and best practices between associations of women judges.