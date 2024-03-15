Submit Release
Carl-Oskar Bohlin to visit South Korea and Singapore

SWEDEN, March 15 - On 17–22 March, Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin will travel to South Korea and Singapore. The programme includes bilateral meetings focusing on total defence and cybersecurity, and Mr Bohlin will also represent Sweden at the Summit for Democracy in South Korea.

The trip will begin in South Korea, where Mr Bohlin will deliver a speech on AI, digital technology and disinformation at the Summit for Democracy in Seoul on 18 March. 

Mr Bohlin will then visit South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety and Ministry of National Defense. Mr Bohlin will also visit South Korea’s National Cyber Security Center.

In Singapore, Mr Bohlin will first meet with Minister for Defence Dr NG Eng Hen, and will also visit the country’s total defence agency and Cyber Security Agency. 

