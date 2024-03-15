Concert “After the Romance” by the Macao Orchestra presentes masterpieces by Rachmaninoff and Barber ’s

MACAU, March 15 - Co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited and the six integrated resorts, the concert “After the Romance”, one of the concerts of the Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Season, will be held on Friday 22 March at 8:00pm at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of conductor Yoel Levi, this concert will present wonderful works by 20th-century composers Sergei Rachmaninoff and Samuel Barber, with the cooperation of rising Japanese-American violinist Mayumi Kanagawa. Their performance will surely touch the audience by offering t a night of romantic music.

Experienced conductor Yoel Levi will lead the orchestra in a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, a magnificent piece much loved by music aficionados which is well worth appreciating. In addition, in collaboration with up-and-coming violinist Mayumi Kanagawa, Yoel Levi will also bring Barber’s Overture to “The School of Scandal” and Violin Concerto to the audience. Both pieces are distinctive and are expected to be a captivating display of virtuosity, giving music enthusiasts a chance to see the amazingly refined skills of Mayumi Kanagawa.

The concert is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Macau Ltd, with the support of the Bank of China Macau Branch. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP300, MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150. The public can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.