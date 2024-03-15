2024 Sands China Macao International 10K sets off this Sunday

MACAU, March 15 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K will take place on 17 March (Sunday). The Organizing Committee held a pre-event press conference today (15 March) to introduce the competition details and relevant information.

During his speech, Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau, remarked that this event has received fervent support from long-distance running enthusiasts around the world since registration started. He hoped that all participants will not only enjoy the race experience but can also gain a personal experience of Macao’s unique urban appeal and cultural characteristics, and the event can fully realize the synergy of sporting events and drive the development of sports and other industries.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd., said that Sands China is serving as one of the event organizers for the first time this year and, through large-scale competitions, hopes to cultivate sports culture, add brilliance to the “City of Sports” and present a healthy and lively image of Macao.

Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau, said that in order to allow participants to enjoy running on a course full of Macao characteristics, the Organizing Committee is committed to perfecting the various tasks to offer participants a race of a higher quality.

Entry and storage times

The starting shot for the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K Fun Run on 17 March will sound at 7:00 a.m., and the 10K race at 7:30 a.m. from the starting line at Sai Van Lake Square. The Fun Run route will cross over the Sai Van Bridge and the finish will be in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The 10K race route runs through Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, pass the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, and cross the Sai Van Bridge to reach the finish in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

To ensure the race proceeds in an orderly manner, the Organizing Committee has limited the closing time of the start area. Participants who are unable to enter the start area in time will be unable to join the competition. Time limit applies to both the 10K and the Fun Run; participants who are unable to complete the race within the time limit must leave the race course in accordance with the arrangements specified by the Organizing Committee.

Race Category Start Area Closing Time Start Time Time Limit Finish Time Fun Run 06:50 07:00 1 hr 15 mins 08:15 10K 07:20 07:30 1 hr 40 mins 09:10

Participants who require to store their personal belongings can go to the storage area at Sai Van Lake Square between 5:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. to deposit their belongings, and collect them by presenting their bib at the ground area of the Olympics Sports Centre - Aquatic Centre between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. To avoid late entry to the start area, the Organizing Committee reminds participants to arrive at the venue early for depositing their personal belongings. Items that are not deposited at the storage area will not be dealt with.

The ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, downloadable via App Store and Google Play, has also been launched for the convenience of the participants to access to news about the race, to learn about the race route, to check the race results and to share the results on social media.

Costume award and ancillary activity to elevate the atmosphere of the event

The popular ‘The FUNkiest Costume Award’ will be held again this year. This theme of this year’s award is ‘Magic Run’. Participants may upload a photo of themselves wearing a costume that matches this year’s theme of ‘Magic Run’ with their number bib, from 9:00 a.m. on 16 March to 9:00 a.m. on 17 March, to compete for the award. Participants must complete the race in their registered costume on race day to be eligible for the award. Ten winners will be selected after the race and will be awarded a prize of hotel accommodation and theme exhibition tickets.

To elevate the event’s atmosphere, a FUN Kids Interactive Running Zone will be held at The Venetian Macao between 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m. from today until 16 March. Participants can test their fitness and concentration skills and win souvenirs, as well as enjoy a DIY medal workshop where they can create their own unique 10K Run medal.

Traffic control measures will be implemented during the race

To cooperate with the competition arrangements, traffic will be restricted at Sai Van Lake Square from midnight on 17 March (Sunday) and along the race course from 3:00 a.m., and completely cordoned off from 4:30 a.m. During the event, the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) will be used as part of the race course and the public are kindly requested to use the Amizade Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the race course will be reopened in sections: the Sai Van Lake Square and Rua da Torre de Macau at 8:30 a.m., Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and Sai Van Bridge at 9:00 a.m., and Rotunda dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental together with the rest of the race course will be successively open to traffic after the race finishes. The Organizing Committee urges the public to take note of the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the police officers.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the regulations and related information, understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event according to their own physical conditions. During the event, participants should monitor their physical condition closely and immediately seek medical attention from the on-site staff if experiencing any physical discomfort. On the day of the event, the Organizing Committee will set up supply stations along the course to provide participants with drinking water and energy-boosting food. In order to ensure the safety of all participants, only drinks and food provided by these supply stations can be consumed during the competition, otherwise the Organizers reserve the right to disqualify participants for failure to comply.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.