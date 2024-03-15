Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on enactment of new passport law, revitalization of the salt industry

March 15, 2024

The enactment of the New Passport Law heralds positive news as the DFA can now implement a system that will enable our OWFs and senior citizens to renew their passports without appearing in person. The new law streamlines the application process, further ensuring the integrity of the document for the benefit of legitimate passport holders.

On the other hand, revitalizing the country's salt Industry would lessen our dependence on imported salt and accelerate the development of the local salt industry as the country aims to become self-sufficient in salt production. This will, in turn, aid in mitigating both short and long-term increases in the prices of this fundamental commodity.

As co-author of both laws, I am proud to have collaborated in shaping policies that will ultimately bolster our country's economic progress. Patuloy nating isusulong ang mga batas na magtataguyod sa kapakanan ng ating mga kakabayan.

