March 13, 2024 Bong Go provides support for TESDA Call Center Services graduates in Cebu City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has shown his support for the graduates of the Contact Center Services National Certificate (NC II) program in Cebu City, with his Malasakit Team assisting them on Tuesday, March 12. The Contact Center Services NC II program, a collaborative effort between TESDA and Call Centers Academy, focuses on teaching the basics of call center operations. It covers customer service, inquiry handling, complaint management, and information technology tools. The curriculum is thorough and meets international standards, incorporating modules to improve communication skills, which are essential for success in any call center role. "This program is crucial for equipping our youth with the necessary skills and knowledge for success in the call center sector," Go said in a video message. He further highlighted that providing such specialized training improves their chances of employment and plays a significant role in advancing the nation's economic growth. The event was attended by USC President Fr. Francisco Antonio Estepa, Father Rogelio Bag-ao, Vice President for Academic Affairs Father Jesuraj Anthoniappen, Dean Glen Glarino, TESDA Provincial Director Floro Ringca, and Call Center Academy Director Kristelle Ong. Meanwhile, Go emphasized the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in advancing the nation's progress. He pointed out that TVET seeks to close the skills gap, ensuring Filipinos from all economic backgrounds can acquire the necessary and sought-after skills. This, in turn, would enable them to find meaningful employment and play a significant part in the country's economic development. The senator also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115 to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities. The graduation was held at the University of San Carlos - School of Architecture, Fine Arts and Design Theater. Go's Malasakit Team provided grocery packs, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 175 graduates. As chair of the Senate Health Committee, Go mentioned that medical assistance programs are available at the seven Malasakit Centers in the province. The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored and supported by fellow lawmakers. In Cebu City, Malasakit Centers are located at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center. Meanwhile, there are other Malasakit Centers at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City. Together with DOH, LGUs and fellow lawmakers, Go is also advocating for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers across the country, including 21 in the province, to bring primary care, consultations and early disease detection closer to communities. Furthermore, Go is the principal sponsor and is one of the authors of RA 11959, known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madrilejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City.