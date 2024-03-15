PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release

March 15, 2024 Gatchalian wants confiscation of alien registration cards from POGO-linked foreigners Senator Win Gatchalian wants the Bureau of Immigration to proactively confiscate the alien certificate of registration cards (ACR-I) issued to all foreigners involved in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) engaged in criminal activities. "I strongly suggest that the physical cards should be confiscated because, in our country, physical cards matter. Once you show the physical card, there's an immediate assumption of legitimacy, but we are dealing with criminals, including human trafficking syndicates that were apprehended, and yet they are carrying valid IDs. It's better to confiscate these IDs so they won't be able to use the IDs," Gatchalian said. Because government agencies are not interconnected, there's no way for agencies to check the validity of the information through the other government agencies. This absence of connectivity enables holders of government-issued IDs to lend credibility to the information specified in those IDs, Gatchalian explained at a hearing conducted by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee regarding the unauthorized proliferation and use of government documents by foreign nationals. According to Gatchalian, POGO workers, particularly those engaged in illegal activities, have been recycling the use of such ACRs to justify their continued stay in the country and give them a semblance of validity. He cited the case of ACRs recovered during a police raid conducted in October last year at Smart Web Technology, a POGO establishment in Pasay City. The senator took note that the registered employers on the ACRs were Brickhartz Technology Inc., a POGO service provider implicated in a kidnapping and human trafficking case, and SA Rivendell Global Support, Inc., another POGO-accredited service provider raided by the police in August 2023 for its involvement in illegal activities. "This is alarming because this indicates that government-issued IDs are being recycled to perpetrate illegal activities," Gatchalian said. "Paano nangyari ito? After the raid, the IDs should have been revoked to ensure that these foreigners would not be able to use these IDs as a form of identification to legitimize their stay in the country where they continue to perpetrate illegal activities. These IDs involve just a few individuals who were raided during that time, but we don't know how many of them still carry these IDs, roam around the country, and present them as valid IDs," he emphasized. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian has been strongly advocating for the expulsion of POGOs from the country saying the social costs of allowing them to continue operations in the country far outweigh any economic benefit derived from the industry. Gatchalian gustong ipakumpiska ang alien registration cards mula sa mga dayuhang konektado sa POGO Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na maagap na kumpiskahin ng Bureau of Immigration ang alien certificate of registration card (ACR-I) na inisyu sa lahat ng dayuhang konektado sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) na sangkot sa mga krimen. "Dapat kumpiskahin ang mga pisikal na cards dahil sa ating bansa, malaking bagay ito. Sa sandaling magpakita ka ng card, mayroong agarang pagpapalagay ng pagiging lehitimo. At dahil mga kriminal ang sangkot dito, kabilang ang mga sindikato ng human trafficking, nakakabahala na mayroon silang mga ID. Kaya mas mabuting kumpiskahin na ang mga ID na ito para hindi na nila uli magamit," ani Gatchalian. Dahil hindi interconnected ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno, walang paraan para suriin ng iba pang mga ahensya ang bisa ng impormasyon. Ang kawalan ng connectivity na ito ay nagbibigay-daan para maisip ng ibang tao na ang mga may hawak ng government-issued IDs ay ligal sa bansa dahil sa impormasyong tinukoy sa mga ID na iyon, paliwanag ni Gatchalian sa isang pagdinig na isinagawa ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee tungkol sa hindi awtorisadong paglaganap at paggamit ng mga dokumento ng gobyerno ng mga dayuhan. Ayon kay Gatchalian, nire-recycle lang ng mga manggagawa ng POGO, partikular na ang mga sangkot sa iligal na aktibidad, ang paggamit ng mga naturang ACR upang bigyang-katwiran ang kanilang patuloy na pananatili sa bansa at maituring silang ligal. Binanggit niya ang kaso ng mga ACR na narekober sa isang police raid na isinagawa noong Oktubre ng nakaraang taon sa Smart Web Technology, isang POGO establishment sa Pasay City. Napansin ng senador na ang mga rehistradong employer sa ACR ay ang Brickhartz Technology Inc., isang POGO service provider na sangkot sa kasong kidnapping at human trafficking; at SA Rivendell Global Support, Inc., isa pang POGO-accredited service provider na sinalakay ng pulisya noong Agosto 2023 dahil sa pagkakasangkot nito sa mga iligal na aktibidad. "Nakakabahala dahil ito ay nagpapahiwatig na ang mga ID na inisyu ng gobyerno ay nire-recycle lang upang gumawa ng mga iligal na aktibidad," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Paano nangyari ito? Pagkatapos ng raid, dapat binawi na ang mga ID upang matiyak na hindi magagamit ng mga dayuhang kriminal ang mga ID bilang isang uri ng pagkakakilanlan upang gawing lehitimo ang kanilang pananatili sa bansa kung saan patuloy silang nagsasagawa ng mga iligal na aktibidad. Ang mga ID na ito ay kinabibilangan lamang ng ilang mga indibidwal na ni-raid noong panahong iyon, ngunit hindi natin alam kung ilan pa sa kanila ang nagdadala ng mga ID na ito, gumagala sa buong bansa, at ipinapakita ang mga ito bilang mga valid ID," diin niya. Mahigpit na nagsusulong si Gatchalian, ang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, ng pagpapatalsik sa mga POGO sa bansa lalo na't lumalabas na mas malaki ang gastos ng gobyerno sa patuloy nilang pananatili sa bansa kaysa sa anumang benepisyong pang-ekonomiya na nakukuha mula sa industriya.