Robin Witnesses Signing of MOA for Rehabilitation of Daet Airport

A dream come true. This was how Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla described on Friday the signing of a memorandum of agreement for the rehabilitation of the Daet Airport in his home province of Camarines Norte.

Padilla attended the signing of the MOA among Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines secretary general Manuel Antonio Tamayo, and the senator's brother Camarines Norte Governor Ricarte "Dong" Padilla.

"Sa totoo po, this is a dream come true for us," Senator Padilla said during the signing at the DoTr office in San Juan City.

Governor Padilla thanked his brother and Secretary Bautista and Undersecretary Reinier Paul Yebra, as well as Senators Juan Edgardo Angara and Sherwin Gatchalian, for their support for the airport rehabilitation project.

He said the airport would boost not just tourism in the province, but also investments.

"Sisiguruhin namin na ang pondong ibibigay ng pamahalaan ay sisiguraduhin naming ilalagay sa tama at maayos na implementation (We will make sure the funds will be used properly)," he said.

The governor also said he wants the Daet airport to become a regional instead of a domestic hub. He added they also plan to develop a seaport for Camarines Norte.

The rehabilitation project is funded under the 2024 budget of the DoTr. It is a partnership of the DoTr, CAAP, and the provincial government.

Robin, Saksi sa Pagpirma ng MOA para sa Rehabilitasyon ng Daet Airport

Pangarap na nagkatotoo. Ito ang paglarawan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Biyernes sa pagpirma ng memorandum of agreement para sa rehabilitasyon ng Daet Airport sa sariling lalawigan na Camarines Norte.

Lumahok si Padilla sa pagpirma ng MOA ni Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines secretary general Manuel Antonio Tamayo, at kapatid niya na si Camarines Norte Governor Ricarte "Dong" Padilla.

"Sa totoo po, this is a dream come true for us," ayon sa senador sa pagpirma ng MOA sa DoTr office sa San Juan City.

Nagpasalamat si Governor Padilla kay Sen. Padilla at Sec. Bautista and Undersecretary Reinier Paul Yebra, at pati na rin kina Senador Juan Edgardo Angara at Sherwin Gatchalian, para sa kanilang suporta.

Aniya, malakas ang magiging tulong ng airport sa turismo at pati sa pagpasok ng mga mamumuhunan.

"Sisiguruhin namin na ang pondong ibibigay ng pamahalaan ay sisiguraduhin naming ilalagay sa tama at maayos na implementation," aniya.

Dagdag ng gobernador, nais niyang maging regional hub ang Daet Airport. Nais din niyang magtayo ng seaport para sa Camarines Norte.

Ang rehabilitation project ay pinondohan ng 2024 budget ng DoTr. Ito ay "partnership" ng DoTr, CAAP, at provincial government.

Video: https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/videos/910028523994086