STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE SIGNING OF 'NO PERMIT NO EXAM PROHIBITION ACT'

I thank President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act" (Republic Act No. 11984). The signing of this law ensures that financial difficulties will not hinder our disadvantaged students from meeting their academic requirements on schedule. At the same time, it provides for interventions that educational institutions may enforce for students with outstanding obligations.

Ultimately, our students and their families will be the ones to benefit most from this law.

With this development, I urge our educational institutions to comply with the law and remain faithful to its spirit. It is time we put an end to this long-time practice to uphold the welfare of our students.