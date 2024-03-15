Industrial Insulation Market Size Anticipated to Soar to New Heights in the Future

Industrial Insulation Market Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial insulation market witnessed significant growth, reaching a value of $7.8 billion in 2021, with projections indicating a surge to $12.7 billion by 2031 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, as per a report by Allied Market Research. The report delves into the evolving market dynamics, key segments, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and regional trends. It serves as a comprehensive guide for industry stakeholders including major players, investors, shareholders, and startups, aiding in formulating strategies for sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

Report Overview:

- Forecast Period: 2022–2031

- Base Year: 2021

- Market Size (2021): $7.8 billion

- Projected Market Size (2031): $12.7 billion

- CAGR: 5.1%

- Number of Pages: 346

- Segments Covered: Material, Form, End Use Industry, and Region

Key Drivers:

- Increasing demand for enhancing equipment efficiency and process performance across application industries

- Growing emphasis on energy conservation

- Rise in demand for industrial insulation

Opportunities:

- Expansion in the building & construction sector

Challenges:

- High installation costs of insulating materials

Impact of COVID-19:

The pandemic led to a downturn in the global industrial insulation market due to reduced demand across various end-use sectors such as power, oil and gas, chemical, food & beverage, and cement. Prices of insulation materials, including industrial insulation, witnessed a decline, particularly in the initial phase. However, certain segments like cover boilers, furnaces, chimneys, and heat storage tanks experienced an initial surge in sales due to heightened concerns regarding safety and protection.

Segmentation Analysis:

- Material: The mineral wool insulation segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance. However, the plastic foam segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

- Form: Pipes accounted for the highest share in 2021 and are anticipated to continue leading. The pipe segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

- End Use Industry: The oil & gas sector held the highest share in 2021 and is poised to sustain its leadership. Other significant segments include power, cement, food & beverages, and chemical & petroleum.

- Region: Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance, exhibiting the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Key market players analyzed in the report include Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group PLC, Knauf Insulation, Nichias Corporation, NMC Group, Owens Corning, Polyguard Materials Inc., Promat, Rockwool Group, Saint Gobain, Solvay, and Thomas Insulation Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to bolster their market position.

Conclusion:

The industrial insulation market presents lucrative opportunities driven by increasing demand for efficiency enhancement and energy conservation across various industries. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, strategic initiatives by market players and favorable regional trends are expected to sustain growth momentum in the foreseeable future.

