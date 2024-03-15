Deputy Minister Buti Manamela takes part in Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, 15 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela, will participate and make a presentation to the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla hosted by the Department of Basic Education in Boksburg.



This pivotal gathering is aimed at fostering critical discussions and strategies to propel the Basic Education sector forward, it takes place under the theme "Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world,"



Deputy Minister Manamela will make an input presentation under the topic; “The Evolution of Artificial Intelligence: Implications of Education, Employability and Society”.



Members of the media are invited to join the Lekgotla, scheduled as follows:



Date: Friday, 15 March 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, 44 Viewpoint Street, Boksburg



Online / Virtual

Media Participation: Members of the media may view the Lekgotla via live stream on the Department of Basic Education social media channels on the link below:



HOME | DBE Lekgotla 2024 (dbe2024.co.za)





Media enquiries:



Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za