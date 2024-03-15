Submit Release
Working Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the State of Qatar, 15 March 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan is visiting Qatar on 15 March 2024.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will meet Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to exchange views on regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza. Qatar is playing an important role with other regional partners in seeking a possible truce and hostage release deal.

 

Bilaterally, Singapore and Qatar enjoy very warm relations with recent high level exchanges including Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed's Official Visit to Singapore in August 2023 and then President Halimah Yacob's State Visit to Qatar in June 2023. As small states, Singapore and Qatar share mutual interests and cooperate in areas such as trade, investment and energy.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will depart Doha for Amman tomorrow.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE
15 MARCH 2024

