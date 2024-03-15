Global One Launches Slide Master: Revolutionising Presentation Infographics
"Global One Launches Slide Master: Transform Your Presentations with 4500+ Infographics. 50% Profits to Education Non-Profits."
Technical Lead at Slide Master, emphasises: 'We're not just transforming presentations; we're empowering freelancers and supporting education. Slide Master is a catalyst for positive change.”CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global One (Goolge StartUp AI & Web Company), a Start Up Public Beneficiary Organisation founded by Daniel Nel & Drew Romans, announces the launch of Slide Masters, a groundbreaking infographic digital download website. With over 4500 infographics spanning various niches, Slide Masters empowers individuals to create stunning and professional presentations effortlessly.
— Drew Romans
Daniel Nel, the visionary Founder of Global One, established the organization with a mission to enhance global education and foster innovation in partnership with green tech companies. With business entities in Delaware, South Africa, and planned expansions in Vancouver, Canada, and London, United Kingdom, as well as a partner entity in Lagos, Nigeria, Global One is committed to making a positive impact on a global scale.
Slide Master is the inaugural product under Global One's umbrella, aimed at not only driving the organization's objectives but also at creating opportunities for freelancers worldwide. Recognizing the need for high-quality presentation materials, Slide Master offers a vast library of infographics tailored to diverse needs and preferences. With the Cloudways Agency Partner and their newly Autonomous App Function
One of the distinguishing features of Slide Master is its commitment to social responsibility. Through its partnership with educational non-profits, Slide Master will contribute 50% of its profits to support initiatives in South Africa initially, with plans to expand to other regions in the future. By aligning with non-profits that enhance educational sectors, Slide Master aims to make a tangible difference in communities worldwide.
Drew Romans, the technical genius behind Slide Master, is leading Phase 2 of the project. This phase involves the creation of a freelancer platform with marketplace functions, providing freelancers with opportunities to showcase their work and offer their services & the added functionality of AI services, as well as Thinkcell plugin that is the world leading Management Consulting Plugin Used by even the Fortune 500. By fostering a community of freelancers driven by values and offering employee stock options, Slide Master aims to create a sustainable ecosystem where individuals can thrive professionally while retaining long-term ownership.
What sets Slide Master apart is its unique business model, which prioritizes social impact and sustainability over purely profit-driven motives. By offering launch price promotions as low as $1 for students and non-profits, Slide Master ensures affordability while making the product accessible to a wider audience. This promotion represents a 90% discount compared to competitors, demonstrating Slide Master's commitment to democratizing access to professional presentation resources.
"We are thrilled to introduce Slide Master to the world," said Daniel Nel, Founder of Global One. "Our mission is not only to revolutionize the way presentations are created but also to make a meaningful impact on global education. With Slide Master, individuals can unleash their creativity and deliver compelling presentations that drive positive change."
Slide Master represents a paradigm shift in the world of presentation design, offering a comprehensive solution for professionals, educators, and students alike. With its extensive library of infographics, commitment to social responsibility, and dedication to empowering freelancers, Slide Master is poised to redefine the standards of presentation excellence.
For more information about Slide Master, visit https://slidesmasters.com
Daniel Nel
DAHAB GLOBAL ONE (PTY) LTD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter