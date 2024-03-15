MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela officially reopens D483/R515 Road following major rehabilitations

Today marked a significant milestone in Gauteng's transport infrastructure development as Transport and Logistics MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, officially opened the rehabilitated D483 road.

The project, spanning approximately 27.8 kilometres, is poised to enhance connectivity and promote economic growth in the region.

The D483 road, a vital Class 2 route connecting several small towns, underwent comprehensive rehabilitation to address critical aspects such as road surfacing, drainage, and intersection upgrades.

The project encompassed milling and replacing existing surfacing layers, construction of HMA overlays, drainage repairs, gravel shoulder upgrading, and intersection enhancements.

“Our primary goal with the rehabilitation project is to improve safety and riding quality for users, particularly light vehicles and medium-sized trucks transporting goods between towns. This is also a deliberate intervention towards stimulating economic growth by creating job opportunities and facilitating the efficient movement of goods and services”, said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

To expedite project delivery, the Aga Le Rona Acceleration Programme was introduced, employing extended construction hours and night shifts.

This approach ensures timely completion, cost-effectiveness, and adherence to quality standards for various road upgrades.

To enhance communication with communities, a Rapid Response Team has been established to swiftly address challenges encountered during construction projects.

This initiative aims to mitigate stoppages and delays by providing direct channels for communities to voice concerns and provide feedback.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela emphasized the challenges posed by vandalism and destruction of public infrastructure, including traffic lights, urging collaboration to combat this issue and ensure that perpetrators face legal consequences.

The rehabilitated D483 road will improve connectivity between the small towns of Bapsfontein, Rayton, and Cullinan, fostering social cohesion and economic development.

Users of the road will benefit from enhanced safety and road conditions, contributing to a more efficient transportation network in Gauteng.

The rehabilitation of the D483 road underscores the Provincial Government's commitment to sustainable urban mobility and economic prosperity in Gauteng.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions to this transformative project and called for continued collaboration to build a future where safe and efficient transportation networks empower communities and drive progress.

For more information, please contact the Department’s Head of Communications:

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

