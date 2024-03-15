MEC Anton Bredell on Good Governance Africa Governance Performance Index for South African municipalities results

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning today said the latest results published by Good Governance Africa, (GGA) an independent research institute, shows that Western Cape municipalities are by far the best performing municipalities in the country.

“I want to thank and congratulate all Western Cape municipalities who performed well in the GGA 2024 Governance Performance Index for South African municipalities. This independent assessment reflects many years of hard work to build strong systems and to ensure qualified, capable, and ethical people are appointed in our municipalities. It is also testament to the important support and oversight role the provincial Department of Local Government is playing to ensure our local governments stay on the straight and narrow.”

According to the 2024 GGA report:

Cape Town is the best performing Metro in South Africa, recognised for service delivery.

The top 4 District Municipalities in South Africa, in the category with no Water Service Authority, are ranked from the top: Cape Winelands, West Coast, Garden Route, and Overberg.

The best 3 Local Municipalities in South Africa are all from the Western Cape. Swartland (Best Small town) is the top municipality in the country, followed by Drakenstein (Best Secondary City), and Saldanha (Best Large Town) in third place.

Minister Bredell said he is pleased to see that the Western Cape also improved on its GGA performance from 2021, when 13 of the top 20 municipalities were from the Western Cape. “This year, we have 15 municipalities under the top 20 South African municipalities. This is a clear indication that the Western Cape Government is doing something right, and through hard work and dedication, we were also able to improve over the last couple of years.”

Minister Bredell said the GGA Report reflects the Auditor General’s audit outcomes of Western Cape municipalities, which found 27 out of 30 municipalities could produce clean audits in the most recent audit cycle. “Good financial management is cumbersome and hard work, but there is a direct relationship between audit outcomes, as measured by the Auditor General, and service delivery outcomes, which is the category with the highest weight attached in the GGA’s performance calculations,” Minister Bredell said.

The GGA report scores municipalities on the following categories: Administration and Governance; Leadership and Management; Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; Service Delivery; and Economic Development for metros. Scores for these categories are calculated and combined to create a Governance Performance Index. (GPI)

