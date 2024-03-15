Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken to Distribute More Than 600 Meals to Children at the Big Hoopla Community Event in Dayton
DAYTON, OH, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, the brand known for its fresh, never frozen chicken, will be handing out 600 meals to children on Sunday, March 17 at the popular Dayton events – “The Big Hoopla STEM Challenge,” as well as “The Big Hoopla 4 Miler.”
“The Big Hoopla is an exciting event for us to participate in because it’s a big deal in Dayton, and we love any chance we get to be a part of community events,” said Chuck Doran, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken franchise owner. “We hope to see you during this fun day of events!”
The Big Hoopla is recognized as the epicenter of college basketball, and it’s dubbed as America’s #1 Host Site with 105 Men’s Tournament Games, more than any site in the world! The Big Hoopla’s STEM Challenge and 4 Miler events are ways to bring the community together. The STEM Challenge is open to K–8 students and ties together the excitement and passion for college basketball to the power of STEM education.
Regional and national partners will be on-site to engage students with hands-on science, technology, engineering and math demonstrations, as well as two fun 45-minute shows with award-winning science entertainer Mister C and performances by Eric Energy. Meanwhile, the 4 Miler is a race that starts and finishes near UD Arena where the First Four goes down.
For more information on Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken or to view the menu or locations, visit https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com/. Earn free food and rewards through Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken reward app that can be downloaded at https://www.leesfamousrecipe.com/loyalty-app. For more information on The Big Hoopla, visit https://daytonhoopla.com/.
About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
For more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized as the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken by the 2023 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
